Mount Pleasant issues Emergency Proclamation in compliance with Governor’s orders

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – During a Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie issued an Emergency Proclamation to reflect statewide loosening of social distancing restrictions.

Last week, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-30, which rescinded restrictions on short-term rentals and mandatory quarantine for those visiting from “hotspots”. He also issued Executive Order 2020-31, which lifted the mandatory “home or work” order and gave restaurants permission to seat customers outdoors, as long as social distancing is maintained.

To ensure cohesiveness in directives, Mayor Haynie issued an Emergency Proclamation adopting the Governor’s orders.

Regarding the opening of businesses, Mayor Haynie requested all Mount Pleasant citizens and business owners “review Executive Order 2020-31 related to business closures and operating procedures and to direct all inquiries to the SC Department of Commerce.”

He also emphasized that all individuals who “must go out for purposes of working at or conducting essential business” should remain six feet apart “with the exception of those traveling in the same vehicle.” Businesses are expected to “take all reasonable measures to facilitate social distancing of at least six feet” as well. Authorities are still authorized to break up groups of three or more.

Of note, Mayor Haynie referenced Executive Order 2020-28, which closed public access to public piers, docks, or wharfs, and explicated the section that “authorized municipalities” to close any facilities where social distancing cannot adequately be maintained or enforced. As such, “the Shem Creek Boardwalk, the pier at Waterfront Park, and Putt Street Bridge” will remain closed.

The proclamation and State of Emergency in the Town of Mount Pleasant are set to expire on May 7th, unless otherwise amended.