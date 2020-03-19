Mount Pleasant limits gatherings to 10 people or less

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie has reduced the number of people permitted at gatherings to 10 or less.

This amendment was made to the previous restriction of 50 people or less in accordance with federal recommendations and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Mayor Haynie said “to further slow the spread of the outbreak of COVID-19, I am requesting that Mount Pleasant citizens stay home and voluntarily restrict their movements to essential activities.”