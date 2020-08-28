Mount Pleasant man, 63, charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 63-year-old Mount Pleasant man has been arrested on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, investigators received multiple tips that led them to James D. Anthony of Mount Pleasant, who possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Anthony was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center where he is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

His bond totaled $500,000, he was given $50,000 for each charge.