Mount Pleasant man arrested for possessing child sex abuse material

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 59-year-old Mount Pleasant man has been arrested on ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

James Francis Phillips was arrested Wednesday after investigators say he possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Several agencies, including the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Homeland Security, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Phillips is being charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

