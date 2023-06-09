MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday arrested a Mount Pleasant man accused of sexually exploiting a minor.

According to the affidavit, Lucas Robert Stokes (39) was arrested after detectives with the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (SC ICAC) task force received a cyber tip.

An investigation revealed that a social media account linked to Stokes circulated a photo depicting a child between one and three years old in an explicit state.

The Department of Homeland Security, Mount Pleasant Police Department, S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardons Services, Charleston Police Department, and U.S. Marshals assisted with the investigation.

Stokes was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.