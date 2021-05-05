Mount Pleasant man arrested for sexual exploitation of minors

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday announced the arrest of William Javier Velasquez (20) on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Mount Pleasant man was arrested April 30 by the Mount Pleasant Police Department after receiving a tip about Velasquez from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Velasquez is being charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor for distributing child sexual abuse material.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and released on a $30,000 bond.

The SC Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!