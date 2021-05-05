Mount Pleasant man arrested for sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday announced the arrest of William Javier Velasquez (20) on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Mount Pleasant man was arrested April 30 by the Mount Pleasant Police Department after receiving a tip about Velasquez from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Velasquez is being charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor for distributing child sexual abuse material.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and released on a $30,000 bond.

The SC Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.