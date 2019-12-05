Mount Pleasant man arrested for two counts of child pornography

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Gregory Robert Tibbetts (39) of Mount Pleasant has been arrested in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) office.

The SCAG office states that The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) made the arrest on November 27, following Tibbett’s explicit communication with, and travel to meet, someone he believed to be a minor.

He faces one charge of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one charge of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the SCAG office.

Tibbetts is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to the detention center’s website.

The SCAG office will be prosecuting the case.