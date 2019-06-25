Mount Pleasant man arrested on 19 charges connected to child pornography

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old Mount Pleasant man has been arrested on 19 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked with the Mount Pleasant Police Department in arresting Daniel Scott Pilecki on Monday.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, investigators said Pilecki invaded the privacy of others without their knowledge or consent and possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Pilecki is charged with nine counts of being a peeping tom and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

His bond totaled more than $500,000.