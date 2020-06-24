Mount Pleasant man arrested on multiple child exploitation charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Mount Pleasant man is being charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Layfe Dubb Farmer (35) was taken into custody on June 22 by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to discover that Famer “possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.”

He is facing 10 charges of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 100 years in prison.