Live Now
Crews continue work to remove the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square

Mount Pleasant man arrested on multiple child exploitation charges

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Mount Pleasant man is being charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Layfe Dubb Farmer (35) was taken into custody on June 22 by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to discover that Famer “possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.”

He is facing 10 charges of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 100 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES