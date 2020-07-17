Mount Pleasant man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 41-year-old Mount Pleasant man on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
According to Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Derek Hugh McConnell was arrested Tuesday after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
They say McConnell possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. He is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was given a $50,000 bond.