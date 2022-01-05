Mount Pleasant mayor appoints three new members to Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Wednesday announced the appointment of three new members to a commission designed to improve quality of life for Lowcountry residents.

Mount Pleasant residents Jen Cameron, Myra Jones, and John Wright will join the Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing, in addition to the three existing Mount Pleasant representatives: Jack Little, Clark Mills, and Ken Harrell.

The commission is a joint initiative between the cities of Mount Pleasant, Charleston, North Charleston, and Summerville in which volunteers work to “ensure safe, decent, affordable housing and services for homeless persons, those at-risk of becoming homeless, and very-low-, low-, and moderate-income citizens.”

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said that the new additions “will bring insight and added energy to the commission.”