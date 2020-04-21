Mount Pleasant Mayor discusses reopening of some retail businesses, continuing social distancing guidelines

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie addressed the town on Tuesday regarding the reopening of some retail businesses and urged residents to continue practicing social distancing guidelines.

It comes after Governor Henry McMaster announced an executive order that relaxes restrictions on public beach access and certain retail stores across the state.

During a press conference in front of town hall, Mayor Haynie quoted state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell in saying, “Be very caution relaxing protective measures. The risk of transmission remains high despite the plateau and hopefully the downward pattern that we’re seeing in confirmed case,” and reminded people wear masks and disinfect items often and monitor for symptoms.

Mayor Haynie said the town moved quickly to put into place a stay at home order, closing public areas, enacting senior shopping efforts, and work in measures to protect its citizens.

He said these efforts have helped to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus, but said citizens need to continue caution.

“Just because we’ve been able to phase a few things in, we need to be mindful of the fact that we have to have a strategy for this tactic. That strategy is still to diminish the risk of the spread of this virus in our community.”

Gov. McMaster’s earlier orders for certain retail businesses allowed them to offer curb-side service. Monday’s order only allows those same businesses to reopen their doors to customers. However, these businesses must enforce social distancing requirements: 20% of occupancy or 5 customers for every 1,000 square-feet in the establishment, whichever is less.

“All that is different is now instead of curbside pickup, you can now go in under those limited means,” said Mayor Haynie.

Many of the town’s docks and piers will remain closed in order to observe proper social distancing despite Governor McMaster’s latest order, which gives the decision whether to open back to local leadership.

Memorial Waterfront Park, the boardwalk at Shem Creek and Pitt Street Bridge will remain closed. “They are very linear, very compacted and it’s hard to comply with the social distancing aspect of the Governor’s executive order,” he said.