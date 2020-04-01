Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

Mount Pleasant Mayor issues new proclamation to match Governor’s order

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie revised the details of the Mount Pleasant Stay-At-Home order to be in accordance with an order issued by Governor McMaster on Tuesday.

Haynie issued a new proclamation calling for the closure of all non-essential businesses, as defined by the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-17.

This new proclamation revokes Haynie’s March 31 order, which permitted only essential businesses to operate.

In other words, instead of abiding by an ever-changing list of what businesses ARE allowed to operate, we now have a relatively concise list of what businesses ARE NOT allowed to operate.

The new proclamation does, however, maintain the Stay-At-Home Order and ban on short term rentals, effective through April 15.

To read the new order in full, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES

Trending Stories