Mount Pleasant Mayor issues new proclamation to match Governor’s order

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie revised the details of the Mount Pleasant Stay-At-Home order to be in accordance with an order issued by Governor McMaster on Tuesday.

Haynie issued a new proclamation calling for the closure of all non-essential businesses, as defined by the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-17.





This new proclamation revokes Haynie’s March 31 order, which permitted only essential businesses to operate.

In other words, instead of abiding by an ever-changing list of what businesses ARE allowed to operate, we now have a relatively concise list of what businesses ARE NOT allowed to operate.

The new proclamation does, however, maintain the Stay-At-Home Order and ban on short term rentals, effective through April 15.

To read the new order in full, click here.