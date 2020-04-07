Mount Pleasant Mayor issues proclamation adopting Governor’s ‘Home or Work’ Order

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie issued an emergency proclamation adopting the ‘Home or Work’ Order (2020-21) issued by Governor McMaster on Monday.
Under the new proclamation and in accordance with the Governor’s order, the following go into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday:
- Residents should “remain in their homes and not congregate in the streets or sidewalks and shall not travel through waterways and/or public spaces in the Town of Mount Pleasant, unless for necessary and essential services.”
- Those that must go out should practice social distancing.
- Places of business should facilitate social distancing.
- Mount Pleasant Police Department should enforce social distancing.
- Residents “should limit outdoor recreational activities to those that allow for social distancing” and do not require the sharing of equipment.
- Anyone traveling to Mount Pleasant from a “hotspot” (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans) should self-isolate for two weeks.
- Willful failure/refusal of compliance is unlawful.
The new proclamation replaces an April 1 proclamation, and “adopts the provisions of 2020-21, and any future amendments thereto.”
Click here to read the full proclamation.