Mount Pleasant Mayor issues proclamation adopting Governor’s ‘Home or Work’ Order

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie issued an emergency proclamation adopting the ‘Home or Work’ Order (2020-21) issued by Governor McMaster on Monday.

Under the new proclamation and in accordance with the Governor’s order, the following go into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday:

Residents should “remain in their homes and not congregate in the streets or sidewalks and shall not travel through waterways and/or public spaces in the Town of Mount Pleasant, unless for necessary and essential services.”

Those that must go out should practice social distancing.

Places of business should facilitate social distancing.

Mount Pleasant Police Department should enforce social distancing.

Residents “should limit outdoor recreational activities to those that allow for social distancing” and do not require the sharing of equipment.

Anyone traveling to Mount Pleasant from a “hotspot” (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans) should self-isolate for two weeks.

Willful failure/refusal of compliance is unlawful.

The new proclamation replaces an April 1 proclamation, and “adopts the provisions of 2020-21, and any future amendments thereto.”

Click here to read the full proclamation.