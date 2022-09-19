MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is recovering Monday after having a pacemaker implanted.

Haynie shared news of his successful procedure on social media, saying that he is grateful to be home. He thanked his doctors for their care and the public for support as he dealt with the “health episode.”

In early August, Haynie announced that he would be reducing his workload to focus on his health. At that point he said he was wearing a heart monitor so that his doctors could monitor his condition and determine the best course of action.

Haynie encouraged everyone not to ignore symptoms that may indicate a heart issue, and to pay attention to heart health.