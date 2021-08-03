Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie in quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Tuesday announced that he is in self-quarantine pending COVID-19 test results after coming in contact with a confirmed case.

Haynie is fully vaccinated, but will quarantine in adherence to town protocols.

According to Haynie, Major General James Livingston, who is also fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Haynie was with Livingston on Friday.

Haynie said that Livingston is doing well and asked him to pass along this message:

“Get the shot and exercise. Stay fit.”

MG James Livingston

