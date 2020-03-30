Mount Pleasant no longer picking up garbage placed outside of bins

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Following in the footsteps of Charleston County, Mount Pleasant Waste Management Division officials announced on Monday that crews will no longer be collecting items left outside of town-issued ‘rollcarts’.
Residents are asked to place all items, including cardboard, in the bins to protect employees from possibly contracting COVID-19, which can live on surfaces for short periods of time.
Excess cardboard should be taken to the Charleston County Convenience Centers.
Residents should contact Public Services at (843) 849-2022 to purchase a second rollcart.