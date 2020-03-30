Mount Pleasant no longer picking up garbage placed outside of bins

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Following in the footsteps of Charleston County, Mount Pleasant Waste Management Division officials announced on Monday that crews will no longer be collecting items left outside of town-issued ‘rollcarts’.

Residents are asked to place all items, including cardboard, in the bins to protect employees from possibly contracting COVID-19, which can live on surfaces for short periods of time.

Waste Management Division will follow the precedence set by @ChasCountyGov and cease picking up any cardboard that is placed outside of the rollcart to protect the health of our employees. Any excess cardboard can be taken to the Convenience Centers: https://t.co/dW20gTyM4U pic.twitter.com/vrAUYHCILE — Mount Pleasant Public Services (@MtPleasantPS) March 30, 2020

Excess cardboard should be taken to the Charleston County Convenience Centers.

Residents should contact Public Services at (843) 849-2022 to purchase a second rollcart.