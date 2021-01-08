Mount Pleasant opens registration for spring sports; town taking extra precautions to limit COVID-19 spread

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials from the Town of Mount Pleasant Recreation Department say they decided to move forward with the spring season because their fall season was so successful.

After canceling their spring season in 2020 due to the coronavirus the town had 5,000 athletes sign up for fall sports.

This year, coaches and spectators must wear a mask during practice and game time.

The recreation department is also staggering game schedules so there is no crowding in between games, and they are sanitizing all balls and equipment.

Athletes and coaches are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to the season starting according to Athletic Division Chief Matt Hansen.

“So take that 5,000 how many kids you have per team, plus coaches, as well as assistant coaches just to put that in perspective. The idea of getting all these folks tested… that would be a daunting task,” Hansen added.

Registration for spring sports will be open through the end of the January.

The town expects to see a similar number of sign ups for the spring as they did in the fall.