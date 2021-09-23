Mount Pleasant PD addresses video of SRO telling parent they could not leave children at school if they are unmasked

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is addressing a video circulating online involving a parent who was told they could not leave their children at school if they were not wearing a mask.

It comes after Charleston County School District board members announced they would begin enforcing the district’s mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors beginning September 20th. Enforcement began with warnings issued Monday and Tuesday and unmasked students unable to attend in-person classes beginning Wednesday.

The short video consists of an interaction between a school resource officer and parent during the morning drop-off at James B. Edwards Elementary School on Wednesday.

In the video, the officer is telling a parent that he cannot leave the children at the school if they are unmasked. “The officer became involved after the parent was asked to leave by school staff due to the children not wearing masks,” police said.

Officials say if a parent abandons a child in any situation, notifications can be made to the Department of Social Services so arrangements can be made for the child’s safety.

They say the video that was shared did not include the entire interaction.

“A review of the officer’s body-worn camera was completed,” officials said. “Our officer was explaining to the parent that they needed to leave at the request of the school’s staff and the children could not be left at the school.”

Police say if the parent left the children, then DSS would have been called because of the children being left unattended at the school.

The situation was handled administratively between the parents and the Charleston County School District. The children were taken home by a parent.