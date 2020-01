MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant assisted in recovering a body from water near the Wando Terminal on Thursday.

According to Inspector Chris Rosier, the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Harbor Patrol responded to the area of the Wando Terminal early Thursday morning in response to a body that was discovered in the water.

Inspector Rosier said the body was recovered and turned over to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation is on-going.