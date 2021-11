MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will “Fill the Cruiser” by collecting new and gently-used coats and blankets for those in need this Friday at Target on Long Grove Drive.

Coats and jackets can be donated at 1300 Long Grove Drive from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All donations will be distributed by Seacoast Dream Center.