Mount Pleasant PD encourages you to discard unwanted, unused prescriptions on National Drug Takeback Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Takeback Day happened on Saturday, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department helped with the effort.

Law enforcement says these events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdoses.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department had officers assisting with the effort at both Walmart locations in the town and at Tidewater Pharmacy, collecting unwanted or unused prescription drugs.

According to the DEA’s website, in 2019, nearly 10 million people misused prescription pain killers.

A national survey revealed most of the misused drugs came from family and friends, or the home medicine cabinet.

The most recent take-back day, which was held in October. Brought in almost 500 tons of prescription medications nationally.

If you missed the take-back day event, Tidewater Pharmacy always has a box in their store where you can drop off your unwanted or unused prescriptions.