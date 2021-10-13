Mount Pleasant PD hosting Domestic Violence Awareness Symposium

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Advocates with Mount Pleasant Police Department are hosting a Domestic Violence Awareness Symposium on October 15th at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

Those who attend will hear from those who have been impacted by domestic violence, Mayor Haynie and Cheif Arnold.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will happen on the front lawn of the Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

The event is free and will feature music, refreshments, and helpful resources.

Mount Pleasant Town Hall is located at 100 Ann Edwards Lane.