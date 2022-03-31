MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is inviting the public to provide feedback about the agency as part of the assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

To get accreditation, MPPD must meet over 400 standards set by CALEA.

The agency was first accredited in 1992 and has received accreditations every four years since. Yearly reports are submitted during the four years between accreditations to ensure continued compliance.

Members of the public are invited to comment on MPPD’s compliance with the standards at a meeting on Tuesday, April 5. The meeting will beheld at Town Hall in Courtroom B beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Those who cannot attend in person can call (843-813-3483) on Wednesday April 6th between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

In-person comments and comments made by phone will have a 10-minute time limit and “must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.”

Written comments can be submitted to:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA)

13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320

Gainesville, Virginia, 20155