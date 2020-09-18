Mount Pleasant PD: Man arrested for Walmart armed robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant arrested a 53-year-old man wanted for armed robbery.

According to Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, 53-year-old Anthony “Andy” Lee Smith was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened at the Walmart on Highway 17.

Smith was arrested Thursday night and also faces charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jail records show Smith has been arrested numerous times in the past for shoplifting, resisting arrest, assault and battery, and other crimes.