Mount Pleasant PD responded to 200 crashes last month

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Division is reporting a slight decrease in the number of collisions reported last month.

In all of July, officers responded to 200 collisions, down from June’s total of 218 crashes.

Officers say most crashes happened between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., with Tuesdays and Fridays having the most collisions.

They say crashes were typically caused by following too closely, failure to yield the right of way, and driving too fast for conditions.

Mount Pleasant PD is currently conducting a distracted driving campaign. They encourage drivers to put their phones down and pay attention while on the road.