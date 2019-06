MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are responding to a ‘person in crisis’ in Ventura Villas inside the SneeFarm community.

According to Inspector Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers are attempting to communicate with the person to try to get them assistance.

No other information was provided.

Count on 2 has a crew at the scene. We will provide updates as they become available.