Mount Pleasant PD School Resource Officer arrives in Tokyo ahead of Olympic race

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s own Officer Mulern Jean has arrived in Tokyo where she will compete in the 2020 Olympics.

Jean will represent Haiti, her parents’ home country, in the Women’s Track and Field 100M hurdles.

Prior to leaving for training, Jean served as the School Resource Officer at Laurel Hill Primary School.

Students and staff gathered to send her off, cheering as Jean ran the torch around the school parking lot.

Jean will compete first on July 30 at 9:45 p.m. ET. If she advances, she will compete in the semifinals and finals on Sunday at 6:45 a.m. ET and 10:50 p.m. ET respectively.

This will be Jean’s second time at the Olympics, also competing in the 100M hurdles at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.