Mount Pleasant PD searching for grand larceny suspect who fled arrest on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are searching for a man who fled arrest on Monday.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department attempted to arrest John Gerald Alberti on an outstanding Grand Larceny charge when he fled on foot.

The department is now asking for your help in locating Alberti.

Alberti is wanted for grand larceny, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, no vehicle license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

If you see Alberti or know where he is, you are asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated 911 at 843-743-7200.