MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are searching for a 31-year-old man who is wanted on grand larceny charges.

David Charles Sweat is wanted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

He is described a 6’00” and 205 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know Sweat’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Neese at 843-884-4176 or email dneese@tompsc.com.