MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are searching for a missing, endangered man.

According to Lt. Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, 20-year-old Alexander Elliott was reported missing on December 10th.

Elliott is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and 170 lbs.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Buono at 843-884-4176 or sbuono@tompsc.com.