Mount Pleasant PD searching for missing, endangered woman

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – MPPD officers are searching for a missing woman in the area of the Oaks at Mt. Pleasant on Anna Knapp Boulevard.

A report says that Doris Poston left an assisted living facility around 8:17 A.M. with staff searching the property multiple times to locate her.

Porton has been missing for nearly two hours and she suffers from Alzheimer’s.

MPPD says that she may be carrying a large multicolored bag containing personal items – her clothing is unknown at this time.

Those that have any information are asked to call (843) 743-7200 or contact FTO Bayles at lbayles@tompsc.com.

