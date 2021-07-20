Mount Pleasant PD seeks public help in finding runaway 17-year-old girl

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police is seeking the help of the public in finding 17-year-old Isabelle Martinelli.

Martinelli is described to have red hair, hazel eyes, 4’11” in height and 140 pounds in weight.

She was last seen in Mount Pleasant on July 20 during the early morning hours, possibly heading to the Summerville area.

She was last seen with gray pants and red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Clark at (854) 202-1960 or email kclark@tompsc.com

