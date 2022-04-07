MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is warning residents not to fall victim to a recent phone scam.

According to MPPD, a scammer is calling people and claiming to be a MPPD Lieutenant.

The scammer says that there is a judicial issue that needs to be addressed, and a judge is standing by on Zoom. The victim is then asked to pay a fee to clear the matter.

MPPD is reminding citizens that law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone or ask for payment in the form of gift cards.