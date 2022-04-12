MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Pier will host a series of public fishing tournaments beginning in May.

The Cast Off Fishing Tournament series invites “anglers of all ages and experience levels” to compete for prizes in three categories: three biggest fish, youth, and aggregate weight of five fish.

The first tournament will be May 7 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by tournaments June 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., September 3 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and October 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On-site registration will be held at each tournament. Registration is $10 for ages 13 and up, $9 for military members, $8 for seniors and children 12 and under, and $5 for fishing pass holders.

Children 15 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

