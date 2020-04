MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two men killed in a plane crash on Thursday night.

Glenn Lamb (68) of Myrtle Beach and Michael Gigliobianco (70) of Myrtle Beach died of injuries sustained in the crash. They were the only occupants.

The small plane went down around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday near the Mount Pleasant airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.