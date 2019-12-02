Mount Pleasant Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is requesting your help in identifying shoplifters.

The incident occurred around 5:00pm on Friday, November 29 at the Walmart at Oakland Market.

MPPD says that the suspects got into “a champaign in color Grand Marquis in the parking lot and fled from officers.”

Officers are asking for witnesses who may have captured photos of the suspects on their cell phones, or who have any information on the incident, to contact Sergeant Baldwin at cbaldwin@tompsc.com