MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Monday will participate in a celebration of life for a former Captain who died following a long battle with COVID-19.

Michael Sean Kenneally (52) died on November 3. He was a MPPD officer for 27 years, eventually rising to the rank of Captain.

Before retiring in 2019, he served on the patrol unit, special operations unit, narcotics unit, marine unit, special response team, and field operations bureau.