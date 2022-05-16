MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Monday launched an online platform for residents to report non-emergency issues.

The platform is to be used for complaints concerning things like fraud, lost property, vandalism, theft, animal issues, and harassment. In-progress situations, injuries, and firearms incidents should not be reported on the platform.

To ensure the platform is being used appropriately, residents will be required to answer a series of questions prior to making the repot “to ensure that their report meets the criteria for the system.”

After submitting the report, complainants will receive a report number and may be contacted by officers for further investigation.

Click here to view the website.