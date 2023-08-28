MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant gathered Monday morning to formally address the ongoing overdose epidemic in the community.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie began the program with a quote from former Chief Carl Ritchie.

“This is not something that we can arrest our way out of,” Carl Ritchie once said.

“We have to address this as what it is – a mental health and wellness issue,” Mayor Haynie said.

Thursday is Overdose Awareness Day.

Charleston County reported 3,639 non-fatal overdoses and 557 fatal overdoses since 2021.

As overdose numbers continue to rise, Mount Pleasant leaders are working to make changes and bring a sense of hope to those touched by the sensitive subject matter.

Nanci Steadman Shipman with WakeUp Carolina took the stage to discuss just that.

Shipman says two-thirds of adults have been affected by substance use and addiction.

Both Shipman and Mayor Haynie emphasized the potential of recovery.

“There is hope, and there is hope in our community,” Shipman said.

WakeUp Carolina and the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) have partnered to make adjustments to their overdose response procedure.

“We found that no one wanted to talk to police after an overdose incident,” Captain Christopher Rosier with MPPD said.

“We wanted to remove the fear of the badge and by doing that, we wanted to have peer support come in first in real time,” Captain Rosier said.

Through the partnership with WakeUp Carolina, a peer support member from the organization is now dispatched to all fatal and non-fatal overdose calls in the Town of Mount Pleasant. The peer support members’ goal is to provide the victim with recovery support.

In addition to peer support, all MPPD offices are equip with Narcan and leave a resource safety kit at the scene of every overdose call.

Beyond prevention and recovery efforts, several community members still mourn the loss of loved ones.

“Today is a big day but it came at a cost,” Shipman told News 2. Shipman lost her 19-year-old son to overdose seven years ago.

WakeUp Carolina, The Town of Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Department will gather for the fifth annual Light the Way for Hope event on Thursday at the Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

The event will serve as a beacon of remembrance, support, and unity for those impacted by drug abuse.

Narcan training will take place at 7:00 before the ceremony.