MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching for a three-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted Monday by her biological father.

According to MPPD, Riley Jarvis was taken from the area of Midtown Avenue by her father, Victor Jarvis (30), who does not have parental rights.

Jarvis is said to be driving a blue mini-Cooper with the SC Tag WLJ307. He is described as a biracial male with long blue and black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and Adidas pants.

Riley is described as a white female weighing 30-35 pounds with curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue leggings, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or contact MPPD at (843) 881-4176.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.