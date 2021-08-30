Mount Pleasant Police, WakeUp Carolina, Charleston Center hosting ‘Light the Way for Hope,’ honoring overdose victims

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department, WakeUp Carolina, and the Charleston Center will host their 3rd annual Light the Way for Hope event to honor those who died of overdosing and to bring awareness.

The event will take place at the Town Hall main courtroom at 8:30 P.M. and the building will be lit purple in honor of overdose awareness.

Prior to the event, there will be a Narcan training class at 7:30 P.M.

Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor Haynie will also be speaking at the event.

