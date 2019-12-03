Live Now
Mount Pleasant Public Services offers 5 tips for a greener holiday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Public Services Department (MPPS) wants you to have a green holiday season!

In a tweet posted Tuesday, MPPS shared “5 easy tips to keep your holiday clean and green”:

  1. Use recycled materials, like newspapers to wrap gifts. To make next year’s holiday even greener, save gift wrapping materials like bows and ribbons from this year to reuse.
  2. To make room for the new electronics on your list, recycle old electronics by dropping them off at Charleston County convenience centers
  3. Use LED lighting for decorations, as it is more energy efficient and longer lasting than traditional lighting.
  4. Replant, compost, or mulch your tree. MPPS will help by picking up trees and taking them to be composted.
  5. Use real dishes, utensils, and cups for holiday gatherings.

