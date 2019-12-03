Mount Pleasant Public Services offers 5 tips for a greener holiday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Public Services Department (MPPS) wants you to have a green holiday season!
In a tweet posted Tuesday, MPPS shared “5 easy tips to keep your holiday clean and green”:
- Use recycled materials, like newspapers to wrap gifts. To make next year’s holiday even greener, save gift wrapping materials like bows and ribbons from this year to reuse.
- To make room for the new electronics on your list, recycle old electronics by dropping them off at Charleston County convenience centers
- Use LED lighting for decorations, as it is more energy efficient and longer lasting than traditional lighting.
- Replant, compost, or mulch your tree. MPPS will help by picking up trees and taking them to be composted.
- Use real dishes, utensils, and cups for holiday gatherings.