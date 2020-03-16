Mount Pleasant Rec Department suspends operations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department (MPRD) announced on Monday that they are suspending all operations, effective Monday at noon, until further notice.

The decision was made in accordance with Governor McMaster’s decision to close all public schools and limit public gatherings.

MPRD said that the effort is part of their “continued commitment to maintain our community’s health and safety” and that they “look forward to resuming activities as soon as it’s deemed safe to do so.”

To stay informed on their reopening, subscribe to the Emergency Alert Cert by clicking here.