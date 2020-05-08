Mount Pleasant Recreation Department plans to host Summer Camps

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department (MPRD) provided an update on their plans to host summer camps Thursday.

MPRD says that as of now, they plan to continue with camps as scheduled. However, they are paying close attention to the advise of state and local authorities. If they are “advised against running these programs” they will announce the cancellations three weeks before the start of camp.

Anyone impacted by the cancellations will receive a full refund, including the initial deposit, according to MPRD.

