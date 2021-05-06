Mount Pleasant Regional Library temporarily closing for renovations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Thursday announced that the Mount Pleasant Regional Library will temporarily close on May 29 to undergo renovations.

Upgrades will include new interior finishes, new shelving, new furniture,a new designated children’s area, a refreshed collection of items, and updated technology. Construction is expected to take about one year.

While the library is undergoing renovations, “items placed on hold will automatically be rerouted to the Village Library at 430 Whilden Street in Mount Pleasant.”

Those who would prefer their items be routed to another location can select that location online or call one of the other CCPL branches.