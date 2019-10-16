Mount Pleasant residents upset over higher water bills

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) -Over the last few months, many residents in Mount Pleasant have noticed their water bill increasing.

According to the Mount Pleasant Waterworks, there are a few reasons why some people may have seen this increase.

After hearing the concerns of customers, the MPW General Manager sent out a written explanation, assuring residents that they were being charged correctly.

“Water must flow through the meter for it to be charged to the customer. This means customers are using water, either through direct use or an unknown use like a leak. Often, we see customers are irrigating more than they realize. In some instances, our employees even helped customers find a hose left running in the backyard”. Clay Duffie, General Manager of MPW

In his statement, MPW also reminds customers that the lowcountry has been enduring some very dry months, with record-breaking temperatures. He goes on to explain how exactly a customer may receive a high bill.

“When a customer receives a higher-than-normal bill, the customer is often charged the higher rate tier(s), sometimes for the first time, which can add up to a shocking bill. Our staff can help explain how those excessive charges are applied. We also can help customers with payment arrangements, and there are Customer Carefunds available for those facing financial hardships”. Clay Duffie, General Manager of MPW

Mount Pleasant Waterworks will be hosting a public workshop on October 26th. Customers are encouraged to attend to learn more about this bills and water charges.