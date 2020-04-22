Mount Pleasant restaurants, LCFB to host curbside food drive

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Mount Pleasant restaurants are partnering with the Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) to host a curbside food drive beginning on April 23.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, LCFB has seen a substantial rise in food insecurity. They work with partners and donors to feed residents of SC’s 10 coastal counties. Community support is a major source of food supplies.

Kahuna Poke Restaurant and Water’s Edge will serve as drop-off points for LCFB donations. They are located at 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd., and 104 Shrimp Boat Lane, respectively. The collection sites will remain active until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of LCFB’s most requested donations include:

Canned tuna/chicken

Low sodium vegetables

Canned fruit

Rice

Cereal

Pasta

Baby food

Monetary donations can be made to LCFB on their website.