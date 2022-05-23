MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Obscene images were spray-painted on property belonging to a Mount Pleasant school over the weekend.

A company that provides security services for the Charleston County School District on Sunday afternoon notified the Mount Pleasant Police Department about vandalism at Charles Pinckney Elementary.

The responding officer observed several items that were spray-painted with royal blue paint, including words and lewd images on signage, school buses, and portions of surrounding roadways.

Words found spray-painted on a curb appeared to say, “this is nate.”

Two school buses were vandalized with paint – police said one bus was spray-painted along its entire side along with obscene markings and vulgar language. The windshield of one bus was covered by the word ‘stop,’ along with the engine hood painted.

Police said the security company was researching video footage to provide additional evidence in the investigation.