MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is seeking nine qualified volunteers to serve on the newly-formed GREEN (Green Space, Environment, Ecology, and Natural Resources) Commission.

Members will focus on conservation, natural resources, flood resilience, and green space needs within the town and serve as liaisons between the community and Town Council.

At least five members should have “demonstrated expertise” in the focus areas, and at least six members must reside within Mount Pleasant’s corporate limits.

People who live outside of the town’s limits can apply, “but must be conservation stakeholders contiguous to and affected by the town.”

Members will serve an initial term of either one or two years.

The application deadline is 12:00 p.m. on April 27. Click here to apply.